Americas Insurance Company limiting deductibles for Hurricanes Laura and Delta victims

The following was released to KALB by the Louisiana Department of Insurance:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is announcing that Americas Insurance Company will be waiving a separate deductible for Hurricane Delta for insureds that were impacted by both Hurricanes Laura and Delta, provided they have satisfied their full named-storm deductible. For policyholders who were under their deductible for Hurricane Laura, the remaining balance will be charged for Hurricane Delta, a large savings for those policyholders.

“I applaud our homeowner insurers for supporting their Louisiana policyholders during these difficult times,” said Commissioner Donelon. “The financial cost of two hurricanes in less than two months to the same community is a massive burden to bear. I urge other insurers to recognize the seriousness as Americas and USAA have done and to commit to waiving any additional deductibles for those unfortunate enough to be affected by both storms.”

Louisiana’s single-season named-storm/hurricane deductible law prevents admitted insurance companies regulated by the Louisiana Department of Insurance from charging more than one named-storm/hurricane deductible per year. But the law leaves companies free to charge the normal policy deductible on subsequent claims once the named-storm/hurricane deductible has been exhausted during a calendar year. The Louisiana Legislature created the single-season deductible law in 2009 after Hurricanes Gustav and Ike hit Louisiana and Texas two weeks apart in 2008, illustrating the potential for two hurricane deductibles in the same season.

Named-storm/hurricane deductibles are typically 2% to 5% of the insured value of a home. Americas Insurance Company’s regular policy deductibles are typically $500 to $2,500 per claim.

In 2019, the Americas Insurance Company group covered 1.1% of the homeowner insurance market in Louisiana.

