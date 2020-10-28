Advertisement

City of DeRidder debris removal update

FILE: Local tree damage
By City of DeRidder
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the City of DeRidder:

(City of DeRidder) - Graham County Land, the city’s contracted debris removal company, will complete its first pass over the city by Friday, Oct. 30.

Tommy Landry, the City of DeRidder’s Public Works Director, said the second pass will begin Friday, Nov. 6.

“This will give the citizens time to get any new debris moved to the right-of-way,” Landry said. “Please be sure to not stack, if possible, under power lines, over water meters or mailboxes and fences.”

So far, Graham County Land has picked up a total of 262,116 cubic yards of debris in the city.

Additionally, the city’s debris site, on Fisher Road near Beauregard Cemetery, will close early on Saturday, Oct. 31 — at 4 p.m. Landry said this is to make sure all of the trucks are off the streets for trick-or-treaters.

The site will also close early, at 3 p.m. Nov. 3, for Election Day, to make sure workers and drivers are able to vote.

As a reminder:

Construction and demolition debris will be picked up with a different truck and has not started to be removed yet. Residents should:

  • Separate vegetation from construction and demolition debris.
  • Move debris out of the street and safely onto the right-of-way.
  • Place white goods separately and safely onto the right-of-way. Graham County Land will pick up white goods at the end of the project.

The company will only pick up what is on the right-of-way. Workers will not go into your yard. The contractor will make two more passes over the city. The city will advertise the final pass.

Private contractors will need to haul directly to the city’s debris site and must contact City of DeRidder to schedule appointments to dump debris. Debris must be dumped between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bagged leaves will be picked up by Waste Connections. The city has been in contact with the company and workers are using the grapple truck for this service only, and will start on Monday’s route.

