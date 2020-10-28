Advertisement

Grant Cougars look to bounce back after Week Four loss to Marksville

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Grant Cougars couldn’t accomplish their goal of winning their first district game in eight years falling to Marksville in Week Four. However, they look to take advantage of their second shot at home Friday night against Jena.

“We’re not satisfied and we’re not comfortable with being three and one," Grant head coach Dillon Barrett said. “We’re excited about playing Jena Friday. I think playing Marksville on Friday proved that as bad as we played at times. It reassured all of us that we can play with anyone in our district. So, we’re excited to play Jena Friday we just have to fix some things, but we’ll be better for it.”

