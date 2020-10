(KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 as Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall.

Zeta’s landfall will mark the record-breaking fifth named storm to make landfall in the state this year.

