Gov. Edwards vetoes 2 bills authored by Republican lawmakers during second special session

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday, Oct. 27 he vetoed two bills authored by Republican lawmakers during the second special legislative session of 2020.

The governor said he vetoed HB 4 authored by Rep. Mark Wright (R-Covington) and HB 51 authored by Rep. Blake Miguez (R-Erath).

Click here to read Gov. Edwards' letter about vetoing HB 4.

Click here to read Gov. Edwards' letter about vetoing HB 51.

HB-4 would have given the Louisiana Legislature power to overturn emergency declarations declared by the governor. HB-4 is different than the petition signed by 64 republican legislators Friday, Oct. 27 that lawmakers claim overturns Gov. Edwards' COVID-19 restrictions.

Gov. Edwards' administration filed a lawsuit Monday, Oct. 26 contesting the legality of the petition. A judge in the state’s 19th Judicial District Court will determine if the petition is constitutional.

HB 51 prohibited the use of private funds for any part of the State of Louisiana’s election system.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.