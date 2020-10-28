Advertisement

Mother of 3 survives domestic violence attacks, and gets her family out safely

By Corey Howard
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Smiles, laughter and joy are adjectives that describe a happy family, but not every family knows those feelings.

“I’ve been through just about everything you can imagine,” Laporcha Lewis-Green said. “I don’t want anybody else to go through that.”

To understand Lewis-Green’s emotion, you would have to know her story. She grew up in foster care until she turned 18. Then she ran into the man she thought would be her Prince Charming.

“That’s how I ended up in a domestic violence relationship,” Lewis-Green explained. “I didn’t have anybody to teach me. I didn’t have any support.”

Lewis-Green said she became dependent on her abuser because, in her mind, she didn’t have anything else.

“I was pushed through a second-story window,” Lewis-Green said. “I was pushed down stairs several times. I was strangled. I was given concussions.”

She ended up in the hospital, and that’s when her sister stepped in and helped her leave the relationship. Three years later, Lewis-Green would get married and find herself dealing with the same problem once again.

“The second one, I had three kids,” Lewis-Green said. “My kids have witnessed it all.”

Lewis-Green’s children also became victims of the abuse.

“He threw a computer screen toward my oldest son,” Lewis-Green said. “It was horrible. My son would walk around and say, ‘Just kill me already. I don’t want to be here, just kill me,’ And I looked at him and said, ‘Son, you are loved. You are my child, and I would never, never, let anything happen to you’.”

Sometimes kids are one of the reasons why a person tolerates an abusive relationship, but in Lewis-Green’s case, they were her motivation to get out.

“It got to the where they were mimicking the stuff he would say,” Lewis-Green said.

Lewis-Green knew she wanted her kids to follow a better example, so she called the Family Justice Center in Pineville and finally left after five years.

“Ever since I called, I feel relieved,” Lewis-Green continued. “I feel like I’ve helped so many people already, and I just want to continue.”

Lewis-Green still utilizes the Family Justice Center’s services and encourages more people to do the same.

She also said neither one of her abusers ever went to jail for what they did to her.

