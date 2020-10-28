Natchitoches man arrested in Grant Parish, accused of vehicle theft

The following information was released to KALB by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - A Natchitoches man has been arrested by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery Police Department in connection with the theft of a vehicle in the Melrose area on Monday night, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

On Tuesday, October 27, NPSO responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 1400 block of Hwy 484 near Melrose. Deputies arrived on scene and while speaking with the complainant learned that his 2004 Ford F-350 dually truck had been stolen during the night. Deputies also observed a 2019 Dodge Journey parked on the property that the complainant was not familiar with. Deputies ran a license plate vehicle registration check on the 2020 Dodge Journey learning it had been reported stolen to the Natchitoches Police Department. The vehicle was processed for evidence, the registered owner was notified of the recovery and it was towed by a local wrecker service until the owner could make arrangements to pick it up.

As the investigation continued, deputies entered the Ford F-350 into the National Crime Information system as a stolen vehicle, issued a BOLO (Be on the Look Out) Message and summoned assistance from local media to spread the message out to the public.

As the investigation progressed, detectives received information about a possible person of interest.

Detectives, with the assistance of patrol deputies, began following up on leads, reviewing business surveillance video in the Provencal and Natchitoches areas and tracking the person of interest, according to Major Reginald Turner of the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Deputies checked several locations in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday but were unable to locate the vehicle and person of interest.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Montgomery Police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle parked on private property in the Montgomery area. Deputies observed a male sleeping inside the vehicle, then conducted a license plate registration check learning that the vehicle was a 2004 Ford F-350, silver in color, that had been listed in NCIC as stolen in Natchitoches Parish on October 27.

Grant deputies identified the occupant of the vehicle as Kendrick Tyrone Newton, 33. They learned Newton was wanted by Natchitoches Police on a fugitive warrant, and in possession of the stolen vehicle.

During a search of Newton’s person incidental to the arrest, Grant deputies seized suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The vehicle was recovered and stored by a wrecker service pending it being picked up by the owner.

Newton was transported and booked into the Grant Parish Detention Center, charged with illegal possession of stolen things, criminal trespassing, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is also on felony probation.

Newton remains in the Grant Parish Detention Center on Grant Parish charges with a hold for the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Jonathan Byles of the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau said Newton is facing one count of vehicle theft and one count of illegal possession of stolen things valued over $25,000 in connection with being in possession of the stolen 2020 Dodge Journey.

If you have any information, contact Lt. Byles of the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 318-357-7830.

