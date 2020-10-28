Advertisement

Pickering’s playmakers shine through week four

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Pickering Red Devils are making their presence known in Class 2A, starting off the season right with a 3-1 record. They’ve had the help of four playmakers in their new offensive scheme.

Sophomore quarterback, Marlon Freeney has accounted for 1,115 total yards and 17 touchdowns. His running back, Deion Street, has done damage on the ground compiling 456 yards and six touchdowns on 49 carries.

His weapons on the outside have been his big brother Deshawn Jackson and senior Evan Fernandez. Both have combined for yards and nine touchdowns on 38 receptions.

“ For all of them to be as athletic as they are and to contribute like they have it’s special," Pickering head coach Ryan Russo said. “It’s special as a coach to have that. With that many weapons, if a team takes away somebody it’s our job as coaches to make the other ones pull through for us, and so far, through four week’s we’ve done a good job of that.”

