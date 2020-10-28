Advertisement

Rapides Parish Library goes fine free at all ten branch locations

Library officials all agree that it’s completely ‘fine’ for all ten libraries to be permanently fine free.
(KALB)
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s no secret that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us.

The Rapides Parish Library is trying to turn things around by implementing a new policy at all ten of their branch locations.

Back in June, RPL implemented a temporary fine free policy after seeing positive results nationally from other libraries who’ve waived fees.

Since going fine-free, Library Director Celise Reech-Harper tells KALB more people have been returning their overdue items, with many returning their books, DVDs and magazines on time.

Reech-Harper says she hopes having a fine-free policy will get rid of any barriers of access so everyone can enjoy the library free of charge.

“People, when given that little extra incentive to return items and not be unfairly fined or unfairly punished so to speak for returning their items, they do it more so.”

Celise Reech-Harper, Rapides Parish Library Director

Whenever checking out at RPL, your receipt now includes the amount the library has saved you.

Keep in mind, you’ll still be charged after a 45 day limit period.

