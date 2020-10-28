Advertisement

Report: LSU Sophomore Defensive Tackle Siaki Ika Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU nose tackle Siaki Ika (62) walks on the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - LSU Sophomore defensive tackle Siaki ‘Apu’ Ika is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from 247Sports.com.

The 6-foot-4, 340-pound defensive tackle appeared in all four games the Tigers have played all season. In Ika’s freshman season in 2019, he appeared in 13 games, helping LSU in it’s road to a national championship.

Coming into 2020, Ika was expected to step into a starting role in 2020 after his performances last season after Tyler Shelvin announced his decision to opt-out of the 2020 season. However, LSU moved to the 4-3 and there wasn’t a starting spot on the defensive line for the young sophomore.

According to the report, Ika “wants to go wherever he fits best.”

