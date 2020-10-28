Advertisement

The Rapides Foundation provides hurricane relief funds

Tree damage near Martin Park in Alexandria, Louisiana caused by Hurricane Laura.
Tree damage near Martin Park in Alexandria, Louisiana caused by Hurricane Laura.(KALB)
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Following Hurricanes Laura and Delta, the Rapides Foundation is assisting two types of organizations that immediately helped their communities.

Non-profit or faith-based organizations and long-term recovery groups can receive the funds. They’ll go to any unmet needs left after insurance and FEMA claims. The Rapides Foundation wants to assist these groups so they can continue helping people in their communities. Joe Rosier is the Rapides Foundation’s CEO and says because the groups know the people impacted, they can do better at helping with needs.

“We do focus strongly on what we believe to be drivers of health. Sometimes something is just so drastic that it just can’t be ignored. We saw the effect it had on people throughout the nine parishes we serve,” Rosier said. “We couldn’t help but provide some resources.”

The Rapides Foundation is holding a webinar Thursday at 10 a.m. to provide more information. Visit this link to register for the webinar to get more information about the funds.

KALB’s Mark Hamblen spoke with Joe Rosier about the hurricane relief funds on Good Day Cenla:

