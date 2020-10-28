Three Walmart employees and one man arrested for money laundering scheme; three other suspects sought

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force arrested three Walmart employees and one other person in connection to a money-laundering scheme in the Money Center at the Walmart on Airline Drive.

Detectives began an investigation in August after receiving a complaint about suspicious transactions at the Money Center. They were able to identify multiple suspects and connect the crime with other criminal acts in at least two other states.

The scheme used online payment services, green dot cards, and money orders to conceal the origin of money that was illegally obtained.

The three former Walmart employees, Tosha Collins, 43, Georgia Robert, 34, and Ebonye Wilson, 31, all from Shreveport, LA, helped four others launder illicit funds in exchange for cash payments.

Collins, Robert, and Wilson were arrested on warrants for money laundering in September and early October.

Chukwuma Okoye, 36, who lists a Dallas, Texas, address, was also arrested on a warrant for money laundering in mid-October.

Three other suspects remain at large.

Detectives have identified approximately one million dollars in transactions.

The investigation is ongoing.

