Advertisement

Three Walmart employees and one man arrested for money laundering scheme; three other suspects sought

Local Walmart money laundering
Local Walmart money laundering(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force arrested three Walmart employees and one other person in connection to a money-laundering scheme in the Money Center at the Walmart on Airline Drive.

Detectives began an investigation in August after receiving a complaint about suspicious transactions at the Money Center. They were able to identify multiple suspects and connect the crime with other criminal acts in at least two other states.

The scheme used online payment services, green dot cards, and money orders to conceal the origin of money that was illegally obtained.

The three former Walmart employees, Tosha Collins, 43, Georgia Robert, 34, and Ebonye Wilson, 31, all from Shreveport, LA, helped four others launder illicit funds in exchange for cash payments.

Collins, Robert, and Wilson were arrested on warrants for money laundering in September and early October.

Chukwuma Okoye, 36, who lists a Dallas, Texas, address, was also arrested on a warrant for money laundering in mid-October.

Three other suspects remain at large.

Detectives have identified approximately one million dollars in transactions.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cleco secures additional resources as Hurricane Zeta strengthens

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Cleco
In addition to Cleco resources, the company has secured contractors and will continue to evaluate resources as Zeta strengthens to a Category 2 Hurricane.

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tyler tells us that our Wednesday and Wednesday night period will be wet and windy from time to time. Grab that rain gear!

News

Alexandria City Council discusses rebuilding Johnny Downs

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
The Alexandria City Council introduced an ordinance that would allow them to move forward with another project as part of the Johnny Downs Rejuvenation Project.

News

Alexandria City Council discusses the latest on the Johnny Downs Rejuvenation Project

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
At the next Alexandria City Council meeting, they will vote to approve improving the softball and baseball practice fields at Johnny Downs.

News

‘Dark Woods Haunted Attraction’ in Natchitoches scares visitors COVID safe

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sydney Bulot
The Dark Woods Haunted Attraction in Natchitoches isn’t letting COVID-19 spook the fun.

Latest News

News

RPSO: Runaway juvenile Kaden Parker Cross located

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By RPSO
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office says runaway juvenile Kaden Parker Cross has been located.

News

Is there a mass grave in Pineville?

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Expert researchers and historians spent the day at Holly Oak Cemetery in Pineville searching for a rumored mass gravesite. We speak with Cenla Historian Michael Wynne about the search.

News

Cenla has record-breaking early voter turnout

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
Central Louisiana has record-breaking early voting.

News

Record-breaking early voting numbers in Cenla

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Central Louisiana is seeing record-breaking early voting numbers.

News

Dr. Holcombe discusses COVID Halloween

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Halloween is right around the corner. Dr. David Holcombe discusses the safest ways to go about celebrating while avoiding not ghosts but COVID-19.

News

Congressman Johnson offers reaction to confirmation of Judge Barrett

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Congressman Mike Johnson, who offers up reaction to the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.