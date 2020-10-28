Toyota adds 1.5M vehicles to US recall for engine stalling

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is adding 1.5 million U.S. vehicles to a recall from early this year to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall.

The company says the latest recall brings the total to 3.3 million Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles that need to be repaired.

The recall affects more than 40 vehicles dating to 2013 covering much of the Toyota and Lexus model lineup.

Toyota said Wednesday the fuel pumps can suddenly stop operating, and that can cause the vehicles to stall. Drivers may not be able to restart them.

A message was left seeking comment from Toyota about whether there have been any crashes or injuries.

Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the pumps at no cost to customers.

For more information on recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.