Advertisement

Toyota adds 1.5M vehicles to US recall for engine stalling

This is the Toyota logo on a 2019 Toyota 4Runner on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Toyota is adding 1.5 million U.S. vehicles to a recall from early this year to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall.
This is the Toyota logo on a 2019 Toyota 4Runner on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Toyota is adding 1.5 million U.S. vehicles to a recall from early this year to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is adding 1.5 million U.S. vehicles to a recall from early this year to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall.

The company says the latest recall brings the total to 3.3 million Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles that need to be repaired.

The recall affects more than 40 vehicles dating to 2013 covering much of the Toyota and Lexus model lineup.

Toyota said Wednesday the fuel pumps can suddenly stop operating, and that can cause the vehicles to stall. Drivers may not be able to restart them.

A message was left seeking comment from Toyota about whether there have been any crashes or injuries.

Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the pumps at no cost to customers.

For more information on recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Stock rout deepens as S&P 500 drops 2.5%, Dow down 700

Updated: seconds ago
|
By STAN CHOE
Stocks of companies that most need the coronavirus to abate for their businesses to get back to normal were slumping to some of the sharpest losses.

National

Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

Updated: moments ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

National Politics

Trump to appeal to Nevada voters from neighboring Arizona

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
With less than a week until Election Day, Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in most national polls. Biden also has an advantage, though narrower, in the key swing states that could decide the election.

National Politics

Social media CEOs get earful on bias, warning of new limits

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Lawmakers of both parties are assessing the companies' tremendous power to disseminate speech and ideas, and are looking to challenge their long-enjoyed bedrock legal protections for online speech.

National

CVS expands COVID-19 testing services

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The pharmacy chain wants to add rapid-result testing at nearly 1,000 locations by the end of the year.

Latest News

News

City of DeRidder debris removal update

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By City of DeRidder
So far, Graham County Land has picked up a total of 262,116 cubic yards of debris in the city.

VOD Recordings

Lunch Kids 10-28

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Jambalaya part2

VOD Recordings

Daily Pledge 10-28

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Daily Pledge 10-28

National

Calmer California winds help firefighters beat back 2 blazes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities lifted some evacuation orders Tuesday as winds began subsiding and containment was increased for the massive wildfires in brushy hills above cities in Orange County.

National

Tenn. Highway Patrol speaks about fatal school bus crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A 7-year-old and the bus driver were killed in a crash involving a school bus and utility vehicle in eastern Tennessee.