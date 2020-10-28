Advertisement

Trojans eye .500 in district play against Pineville

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojans look to get even in their district matchup after their week four loss to West Monroe. They’ll host the Pineville Rebels at home.

“They are going to be fresh and have their legs underneath them,” ASH head coach Thomas Bachman said. “We’ve seen what they can do on film so we have to be prepared.”

In their 18-10 loss to the West Monroe Rebels, the Trojans were scoreless in the first half. It wasn’t until Judd Barton’s 67-yard rushing touchdown made it a ball game.

“The rain delay was definitely a factor, but both teams had to endure it so it’s not an excuse,” Bachman said. “The opening sequence this week will be really important. We’ve seen on film what Darin’s doing over there at Pineville, so we are preparing all week for it.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Grant Cougars look to bounce back after Week Four loss to Marksville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The Grant Cougars couldn’t accomplish their goal of winning their first district game in eight years falling to Marksville in Week Four.

Sports

Pickering’s playmakers shine through week four

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The Pickering Red Devils are making their presence known in Class 2A, starting off the season right with a 3-1 record. They’ve had the help of four playmakers in their new offensive scheme.

Sports

Pickering’s playmakers shine through week four

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

Cougars look to bounce back after loss to Grant

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Report: LSU Sophomore Defensive Tackle Siaki Ika Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
LSU Sophomore defensive tackle Siaki ‘Apu’ Ika is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from 247Sports.com.

Sports

Trojans eye .500 in district play against Pineville

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

Jena fights through adversity to get to .500; tasked with Grant this week

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Jena Giants faced a challenge over the weekend when their game with Caldwell Parish on Friday had to be postpone because of rain to Saturday.

Sports

Montgomery’s J.T. Turner’s focused on having a ‘killer mentality’

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Montgomery junior wide receiver J.T. Turner has played exceptionally well this season.

Sports

J.T. Turner shining for the Montgomery Tigers

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
J.T. Turner shining for the Montgomery Tigers

Sports

Jena Giants set to face Grant Cougars

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Jena Giants set to face Grant Cougars