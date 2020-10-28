Trojans eye .500 in district play against Pineville

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojans look to get even in their district matchup after their week four loss to West Monroe. They’ll host the Pineville Rebels at home.

“They are going to be fresh and have their legs underneath them,” ASH head coach Thomas Bachman said. “We’ve seen what they can do on film so we have to be prepared.”

In their 18-10 loss to the West Monroe Rebels, the Trojans were scoreless in the first half. It wasn’t until Judd Barton’s 67-yard rushing touchdown made it a ball game.

“The rain delay was definitely a factor, but both teams had to endure it so it’s not an excuse,” Bachman said. “The opening sequence this week will be really important. We’ve seen on film what Darin’s doing over there at Pineville, so we are preparing all week for it.”

