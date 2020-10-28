Advertisement

Two NSU students awarded Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Fishing Scholarships

Kolton Splettstosser & Alyssa Taylor
Kolton Splettstosser & Alyssa Taylor
By Leah Jackson
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following was released by Northwestern State University:

NATCHITOCHES, La. – Alyssa Taylor of Charleston, Tennessee, and Kolton Splettstosser of Jasper, Texas, are this year’s recipients of the Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Fishing Scholarship. Taylor, who is pursuing a degree in nursing, is the first female angler to receive the scholarship. Splettstosser is pursuing a degree in mass communications.

The students were recognized by the Poche family during a socially distanced scholarship presentation Monday. Taylor and Splettstosser were awarded $4,500 each. The remainder of funds will go to the Fishing Team’s general fund to help defray expenses as they attend tournaments around the country.

“Although COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the annual Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Fishing Tournament earlier this year, the Poche family was able to continue their support of members of the fishing team through these scholarships,” said Director of Development Jill Bankston, CFRE.

Next year’s tournament is set for March 27, 2021, on Toledo Bend Lake.

The Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Fishing Scholarship was established by Poche’s parents, Burt and Shelley Poche and Misty Ott. Poche was a 2015 graduate of Natchitoches Central High School and an avid outdoorsman. He excelled at tournament fishing and was a member of the NCHS Fishing Team and the NSU Fishing Team as a freshman. He passed away in January 2016.

The NSU Fishing Team is open to all students and taps into the growing popularity of organized competitive bass fishing. The team competes in FLW, B.A.S.S. and Collegiate Bass circuits. NSU Fishing Team Sponsor Juddy Hamous said he encourages incoming members to apply for the scholarship. Plus, the award has been a great help to incoming students.

For more information on the NSU Fishing Team, contact Hamous at juddyh@nsula.edu or call (318) 332-0565 or visit the group’s Facebook page.

