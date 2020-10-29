Alexandria to host four Dixie League World Series tournaments in 2022

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Along with the four Dixie League World Series tournaments that Alexandria is scheduled to host next July, they have now added four more world series for 2022.

One of the competitors competing for the bid in 2022 was the new multi-million dollar facility in Ruston. Keith “Skip” Fox, the Alexandria Dixie League Program President, was happy to secure the bid despite the Johnny Downs Sports Complex not being rebuilt yet.

“Eight world series will be coming to Central Louisiana within the next few years. That’s why I’m asking the Alexandria City Council to please move forward with this project because we have a lot of good things and a lot of good revenue coming to Central Louisiana,” said Fox.

The age groups that come in for the Dixie League World Series rely on the fields at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex to play on because of the size of their fields. However, Johnny Downs still needs major renovations to be ready to play on after it was heavily damaged from the tornado last December.

The Johnny Downs Rejuvenation Project was put on hold while the City of Alexandria was recovering after the impacts from Hurricanes Laura and Delta. However, as of recently, it has been the Alexandria City Council that has delayed the project.

At the council meeting back on Oct. 13, District 2 Councilman Gerber Porter voted against adding an item to the agenda that would help improve the softball and baseball practice fields at the complex. This delayed a council vote by two weeks and District 5 Councilman Chuck Fowler wasn’t happy that the progress was pushed back even more.

Fowler said, “It is unconscionable to me that somebody would delay the implementation of rebuilding it by two weeks simply by voting ‘no’ to let a measure come before the council two weeks earlier than it will now come before. That wasn’t necessary.”

The council has been presented with items for improving the lights and soccer fields at Johnny Downs, but Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said that some of the major projects for renovating the complex will be appearing before the council in the next few months.

“Hopefully we are going to begin to see those drawings and renderings and begin to make decisions on them from a city council perspective in the next 60 days. We believe we will be ready for the hosting of the world series,” said Mayor Hall.

Fox understands the recent hurricanes have delayed the process but said this project should have started a while back.

“We have to look at the bigger picture because regarding the weather, this is Louisiana. We don’t know what’s going to happen with weather or anything else and to reach a July deadline is something that we needed to have started a month ago,” said Fox.

Fox promised the Dixie program back in September that the fields would be ready for next July and hopes with help from the city council and contractors that it gets done in time.

