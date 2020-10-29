Advertisement

APD investigating another armed robbery of local business

Police Lights
By APD
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business that occurred overnight in the 1000 block of MacArthur Drive.

Two suspects entered the business armed with weapons demanding money. The suspects fired one shot before they fled the scene with cash from the business. No one was injured during the commission of this crime. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

