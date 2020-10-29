Burrow named FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week after career day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Joe Burrow now has another piece of hardware to put in his trophy case.

The Bengals (1-5-1) rookie quarterback won the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for his performance in week seven.

Burrow finished the day with a career-best 406 yards passing and three touchdowns against the Cleveland Browns (5-2).

He completed 35 of 47 attempts and finished the game with a 112.5 rating.

Not your average rookie ‼@JoeyB is your @FedEx Air Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/NbJWMF5Js6 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 28, 2020

The other two nominees included Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.

In honor of Burrow, FedEx will send direct relief to provide emergency medical backpacks to the local community health center in Cincinnati. The backpacks will help 500 people in the community.

Despite Burrow’s amazing performance on Sunday, the Bengals were unable to come away with a win.

The Bengals lost 34-31 to the Browns.

Up next for the star rookie and the Bengals is a home matchup with the Tennesse Titans (5-2).

