LSU Athletics laying off employees amid COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many businesses are feeling the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, and LSU is no exception it would seem.

According to the university, some employees were laid off Thursday, Oct. 29. The school is also announcing some high-ranking members of the athletics department are taking pay cuts. The department anticipates losing about $80 million in revenue due to the pandemic. A department-wide reduction in pay is expected.

The school says staff members making more than $80,000 per year will be subject to a 5% salary reduction in 2021. The department will also not award bonuses for coaches and staff for a year. LSU also says new positions, promotions, and replacements will only be approved in “essential” situations until at least June 30, 2023.

Coaches and employees with contracts have been asked to reduce their annual salary by 5% next year. Well-known names like Athletic Director Scott Woodward and Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron have reportedly agreed to this plan.

Several positions within the athletics department have been eliminated, LSU reports. It’s not clear at this time exactly how many people were laid off.

It’s reported that Robert Munson, senior associate athletic director of external communications, and Emmett David, senior associate athletic director of facilities and project development, were among those laid off.

LSU released the following statement about the layoffs:

