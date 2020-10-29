LSUA ranked as best online college in Louisiana

The following information has been provided by LSUA:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria was recently named the Best Online College in Louisiana by Best Value Schools.

According to the ranking, LSUA ranks first in the state for its high-quality education at an affordable price. Additionally, the ranking touts the University’s excellent career placement as well as accelerated programs.

“This is such a tremendous honor resulting from the hard work and commitment to excellence our faculty and staff exhibit day in and day out,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil. “To be ranked first out of ALL universities in the Louisiana, sends a clear signal that we are heading in the right direction in our effort to provide high quality educational opportunities for our students.”

Best Value Schools also notes on the state’s ranking that Louisiana is one of the top states for developing small businesses, emphasizing the importance of growing leaders through its academic programs. With the recent elevation of LSUA’s Department of Business to the College of Business and its contributions to the business community, including the CENLA Economic Dashboard, LSUA is poised to continue its efforts advancing Central Louisiana’s workforce development by providing a first-class education that produce graduates ready to go to work.

The ranking process utilizes factors like cost of attendance, student success, resources available, flexibility of schedule, among others. For more information, visit https://www.bestvalueschools.org/online-colleges-in-louisiana/.

