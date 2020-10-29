Many High School principal arrested for alleged sexual assaults of juveniles

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, the principal and head softball coach of Many High School, Norman Ural Booker III, 49, has been arrested for alleged sexual assaults of juveniles while he was a coach in Sabine Parish in the mid-1990s.

Officials say two victims have recently come forward about sexual acts performed by Booker while they were in high school.

Detectives obtained two arrest warrants on Booker for sexual battery, oral sexual battery, misdemeanor sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

There is no set bond at this time.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announces the arrest of Many High School principal, Norman Ural Booker III, age-49 of Many, for... Posted by Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 29, 2020

