Marksville’s Sampson returns as a key force; Hopes for success in senior year

Week three of senior linebacker, Javon Sampson’s junior year is a day he has keyed in his mind. So far, it’s helped him with his performance in his final year as a Marksville Tiger.
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Sampson’s accounted for 45 tackles through four games. Against just week four against Grant, Sampson finished with 12 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, and one forced fumble.

“I always have to make sure I’m in the right place at the right time," linebacker Javon Sampson said.

On September 22, 2019, Sampson tore his ACL against Pineville within the first few snaps of the game. It ended his junior season.

“It hurt because I had worked that whole offseason," Sampson said. "Last year was going to be a great year, and I just couldn’t fulfill that.”

For the rest of 2019, the 5-5, 190-pound linebacker continued to work twice as hard. It carried over through the time during the pandemic which allowed him to prepare himself for his senior season.

“I was working on watching more video, studying the offenses and I’ve just been more focused and locked in," Sampson said.

“He’s always been hungry," Marksville head coach, JT Dunbar said."He always plays with a lot of enthusiasm and emotion. Obviously, this year he’s playing with more of a purpose having come back from an ACL injury, but he’s our vocal leader. He’s our leader on the defensive side of the football, and works extremely hard. Our defense feeds off of him.”

