Netflix raises prices on standard, premium plans
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Many people have been binge-watching Netflix during the pandemic, but it’s now going to cost just a little more.
Netflix announced Thursday that it is raising prices on its standard and premium plans.
The company’s standard plan is now $14, up $1 from last year. A premium subscription will go up $2 to $18 a month.
The basic plan remains unchanged at $9 a month.
Netflix’s stock rose 5% following the news.
