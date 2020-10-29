Advertisement

NPSO: North Natchitoches Parish woman arrested in animal cruelty case

Christy Michelle Anderson
Christy Michelle Anderson
By NPSO
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office:

(NPSO) - A disturbing case of alleged animal neglect at a home has led to the arrest of a north Natchitoches Parish woman on cruelty to animal charges, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday morning, October 27, around 8:30 a.m., Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Bureau responded to a complaint of alleged animal neglect in the 400 block of Coffee Crossing Road near Ashland, La.

The complaint focused on several dogs and domestic pigs (swine) being malnourished at the residence. Deputies arrived on the scene and observed several dogs chained to trees and t-posts around the exterior of the home.

Deputies observed six dogs, (4-pit bulldogs and 2-small dogs) without any food and a small amount of dirty water supply.

Posted by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 29, 2020

Three dogs were extremely malnourished, appeared very weak and were in disturbing deplorable living conditions, according to investigating deputies. In an adjacent large fenced area, deputies observed the skeleton remains of a domestic pig (swine) that died of unknown causes.

Deputies assigned to the NPSO Animal Services Unit were summoned to the scene. Animal Services seized all six dogs for veterinary evaluation.

Posted by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 29, 2020

Deputies attempted to contact the homeowner although no one was at the residence.

Deputies continued the investigation and later found the owner of the animals identified as Christy Michelle Anderson at a residence on Campti Bayou Road in Campti, La.

While speaking with Anderson, she confirmed ownership of the animals, stating she, “knew this was coming”.

Deputies arrested Christy Michelle Anderson, 41, of 400 block of Coffee Crossing Road, Ashland, La. was charged with 6-counts of cruelty to animals.

Deputies say it appeared that Anderson abandoned the animals and did not properly take care of them. The case will be turned over to the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.

