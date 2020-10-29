Advertisement

One death confirmed in South Mississippi from Hurricane Zeta

FILE: The Coast before Zeta
FILE: The Coast before Zeta(CNN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The first death from Hurricane Zeta in South Mississippi has been confirmed, according to authorities.

RELATED: First death of Hurricane Zeta reported in New Orleans

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller confirmed that one storm-related death was in Biloxi. The person was found on the Broadwater Marina, a popular fishing spot that’s been abandoned before Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

As of now, the cause of death is unclear.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SUBMIT PHOTOS: Halloween costumes 2020

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By KALB
Submit photos of your Halloween costumes!

News

Local Halloween and Fall Fun activities

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff
Check back for more updates!

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tyler tells us that our Thursday will be chilly and windy after our strong surface cold front pushed through on Wednesday night!

News

Alexandria to host four Dixie League World Series tournaments in 2022

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Along with the four Dixie League World Series tournaments that Alexandria is scheduled to host next July, they have now added four more world series for 2022.

Latest News

News

Will Johnny Downs renovations be done in time?

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Will the renovations to the Johnny Downs Sports Complex be complete in time to host the Dixie League World Series next July?

News

Cenla schools raise awareness for drug, alcohol dangers

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Schools across the nation and in the Cenla area are raising awareness this week and supporting living healthy, drug-free lifestyles.

News

Rapides Foundation hurricane relief funds

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Following Hurricanes Laura and Delta, the Rapides Foundation is assisting two types of organizations that immediately helped their communities.

News

Interview: Shannon Gremillion - Candidate for La. Supreme Court

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Shannon Gremillion, a candidate for Louisiana's Supreme Court.

News

Early voting wrap up with record numbers

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Lin Stewart, the Rapides Registrar of Voters, gives us the final wrap-up on early voting numbers in the parish.

News

Cleco customers encouraged to take shelter ahead of Hurricane Zeta

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Fran Phoenix
As Hurricane Zeta is now a Category 2 Hurricane, Cleco is strongly encouraging its customers to take shelter ahead of the storm.