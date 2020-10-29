One death confirmed in South Mississippi from Hurricane Zeta

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The first death from Hurricane Zeta in South Mississippi has been confirmed, according to authorities.

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller confirmed that one storm-related death was in Biloxi. The person was found on the Broadwater Marina, a popular fishing spot that’s been abandoned before Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

As of now, the cause of death is unclear.

