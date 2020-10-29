Rapides Parish residents can drop off their mail-in ballots at the Rapides Parish Courthouse

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In Louisiana, there has been a record number of early votes this year and a lot has come from mail-in-ballots.

Out of the nearly one million people in the state that have early voted, close to 150,000 of them have used mail-in-ballots. There have been close to 10,000 more mail-in-ballots this year in Rapides Parish as compared to the 2016 election.

If residents in Rapides Parish have not sent their ballots in yet and are worried that it will not be mailed in time or counted, they can go to the Rapides Parish Courthouse where there will be a curbside drop off. Residents can drop them off on Thursday, Friday, and Monday.

The deadline for people to turn their ballots in is Monday, Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m., which is the day before the election.

Lin Stewart with the Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters Office is reminding residents that it is important to turn in their ballots with only a few days left.

“There are still about 2,000 ballots out there. We have our normal 65 and older program here where we send ballots to everyone in the parish that is 65 and older and it’s probably a lot of those that haven’t come back yet. We know that the presidential election is the most important election right now but with local elections, 1,500 ballots could make a difference," said Stewart.

Residents can drive around to the back of the Rapides Parish Courthouse where they can drop off their ballot and when they do, they will be asked to show their photo ID.

