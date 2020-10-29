Advertisement

Residents in South Lafourche Parish pick up the damage from Hurricane Zeta

(WVUE)
By WVUE Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - People who live in South Lafourche are trying to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Zeta.

The road to flooded Grand Isle was blocked off all day as work crews tried to clear debris in Golden Meadow, but the small Lafourche Parish was down for a big part of the brunt from Zeta.

Hurricane Zeta flooded Grand Isle and much of Highway 1 on Wednesday night, affecting Golden Meadow, a town where clean up was well underway. But for some, the road back is more difficult than for others.

“We were crying depressed, watching a whole two years of work go to nothing,” said Christina Romero of Galliano.

The Romero family says they were caught off guard by Zeta’s power. They have worked hard over the last two years building a restaurant to help pay their two-year-old daughter’s medical bills.

“Our daughter is a cancer survivor. We are with this to make money,” Mrs. Romero said.

The roof completely ripped off the back portion of their home and business right across the street from where Zeta’s winds were tearing. Their roof landed across the street, where Kenneth Melancon was running for his life.

“When it shifted in the back wall came off I ran out and saved myself,” Melancon said.

“My stepson was screaming and crying ‘we’re gonna die’ because the roof was going to cave-in,” said Mrs. Romero.

Though many families have little of their homes left, the Romero’s say they feel fortunate.

“We’re very happy to make it out,” Mr. Romero said.

But many challenges lie ahead, because of Zeta.

“It’s hard when your whole life savings goes to nothing, it really is,” Mrs. Romero said.

Lafourche Parish emergency officials are still working on damage estimates. They say hundreds of homes were damaged and thousands are still without power.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Storm Chaser Aaron Rigsby discusses Zeta aftermath

Updated: moments ago
|
We speak with Storm Chaser Aaron Rigsby about the aftermath left by Hurricane Zeta.

News

Louisiana College celebrates Founders Day 2020

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
One hundred years ago the City of Alexandria partnered with Louisiana College in Pineville to construct a central campus building.

State

Power restoration could take up to a week for those affected by Zeta in South Louisiana

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sabrina Wilson
Hundreds of thousands in the metro New Orleans area are without electricity despite Zeta’s brief stay.

News

Secretary of State Ardoin talks mail-in ballot process

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin about handling mail-in ballots during this election season.

Latest News

News

LSUA's Dr. Stanley offers insight as Election Day nears

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with LSUA's Adjunct Political Professor, Dr. Shannon Stanley, about what both presidential candidates need to focus on in the final stretch.

News

Rapides Parish residents can drop off their mail-in ballots at the Rapides Parish Courthouse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Residents have until November 2 at 4:30 pm to get their mail-in-ballots in.

News

Grant Parish sheriff previews 'Toys for Kids' program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
One of the best traditions at the Grant Parish Sheriff's Office is the "Toys for Kids" program. It provides Christmas gifts for children in need during Christmas, but a good portion of the funds depend on an annual pancake breakfast. Sheriff Steven McCain shares the details.

News

Dropping off mail-in ballots at Rapides Parish Courthouse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Even though early voting in Louisiana is officially over, residents can still turn in their mail-in ballots but they must do so by November 2.

News

Greta Van Susteren previews Election Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
We're inching closer to Election Day. Steven speaks with Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren to discuss what we can all expect come next Tuesday.

News

Cleanup underway in Southeast Louisiana following Hurricane Zeta

Updated: 1 hours ago
The clean-up and recovery process has begun in Southeast Louisiana after Hurricane Zeta ripped through Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.