Residents in South Lafourche Parish pick up the damage from Hurricane Zeta

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - People who live in South Lafourche are trying to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Zeta.

The road to flooded Grand Isle was blocked off all day as work crews tried to clear debris in Golden Meadow, but the small Lafourche Parish was down for a big part of the brunt from Zeta.

Hurricane Zeta flooded Grand Isle and much of Highway 1 on Wednesday night, affecting Golden Meadow, a town where clean up was well underway. But for some, the road back is more difficult than for others.

“We were crying depressed, watching a whole two years of work go to nothing,” said Christina Romero of Galliano.

The Romero family says they were caught off guard by Zeta’s power. They have worked hard over the last two years building a restaurant to help pay their two-year-old daughter’s medical bills.

“Our daughter is a cancer survivor. We are with this to make money,” Mrs. Romero said.

The roof completely ripped off the back portion of their home and business right across the street from where Zeta’s winds were tearing. Their roof landed across the street, where Kenneth Melancon was running for his life.

“When it shifted in the back wall came off I ran out and saved myself,” Melancon said.

“My stepson was screaming and crying ‘we’re gonna die’ because the roof was going to cave-in,” said Mrs. Romero.

Though many families have little of their homes left, the Romero’s say they feel fortunate.

“We’re very happy to make it out,” Mr. Romero said.

But many challenges lie ahead, because of Zeta.

“It’s hard when your whole life savings goes to nothing, it really is,” Mrs. Romero said.

Lafourche Parish emergency officials are still working on damage estimates. They say hundreds of homes were damaged and thousands are still without power.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.