SNAP emergency allotments, hot foods waiver extension approved for November

BATON ROUGE, La. (DCFS) - Louisiana Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who do not already receive the maximum amount for their household size will receive emergency allotments for November bringing them to the max, following a waiver approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS). November will be the ninth straight month emergency allotments have been issued in Louisiana due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

FNS also approved Louisiana’s request to extend the “hot foods” waiver through Nov. 30, 2020, allowing both SNAP and DSNAP recipients to use their benefits to buy hot or prepared food items at participating Louisiana retailers where SNAP EBT cards are accepted. Restaurant purchases are not allowed. FNS had previously approved an extension of the “hot foods” waiver through October 31.

Normally, SNAP benefits cannot be used to purchase “hot food products prepared for immediate consumption.” Waiving that restriction is vital in the aftermath of storms, such as hurricanes Laura and Delta, where many residents are displaced and cannot access a kitchen to prepare their meals.

SNAP Emergency Allotments

The SNAP emergency allotments are scheduled to be loaded onto recipients' EBT cards in mid-November. An issuance date has not been announced. New SNAP applicants will receive the supplements on a rolling weekly basis following approval of their cases. Regular SNAP benefits for the month will be issued early – on November 1.

As dictated by federal law, households already receiving the maximum SNAP allotment for their household size will not receive supplemental benefits.

The maximum monthly SNAP allotments by household size are:

SNAP allotments (DCFS)

