WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to discuss, tour Hurricane Zeta damage

By Samantha Morgan
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will speak to the media at 10 a.m. in Baton Rouge before taking a tour to further survey the damage.

The press briefing is being held at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge. There will be a second briefing after the tour concludes, which is tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m.

Hurricane Zeta made landfall on the southeastern Louisiana coast at roughly 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The Category 2 storm caused significant damage and at least three deaths are being attributed to factors caused by the storm.

More than 875,000 customers were without electricity in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, including about 350,000 in metro New Orleans.

