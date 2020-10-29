Advertisement

‘We’ve got to get it figured out’ - Saints secondary continues working on eliminating big play coverage busts

The field during an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
The field during an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are still trying to improve a defense, especially in the secondary, that’s been vulnerable to big plays and coverage busts.

An alarming one of those happened this Sunday when Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgweater connected with a wide open DJ Moore for a 74-yard score. There were no Saints defenders in sight on the play. The Saints were able to hold on for the 27-24 win.

Saints head coach Sean Payton is naturally concerned and was asked why a veteran group continues to make these kinds of mistakes.

“That’s the $6 million question right now and we’ve got to get it figured out,” said Payton. “It wasn’t as big of a challenge a year ago and yet, it’s something that’s creeped up right now. Coming off of training camp, I wouldn’t have thought that would be such an issue but it is right now and we’re addressing it.”

The New Orleans Saints (4-2) are a 4.5-point favorite to win their fourth straight game when they travel to the Chicago Bears (5-2) for a 3:25 p.m. kickoff Sunday. The Chicago forecast Sunday calls for a high of 39 degrees with winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour. It’ll be interesting to see how Drew Brees and the Saints' passing game will function.

The Saints are trying to keep pace with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs in the NFC South. The two teams will face off for the second time this season for Sunday Night Football on Nov. 8.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

LSU freshman QB Finley set to start at Auburn; LSU defense gets ready for challenge of Auburn offense

Updated: 1 hour ago
As of now, LSU plans to start true freshman quarterback TJ Finley, head coach Ed Orgeron said during the weekly teleconference with SEC coaches, as Myles Brennan continues to be hampered by an injury.

News

Alexandria to host four Dixie League World Series tournaments in 2022

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Along with the four Dixie League World Series tournaments that Alexandria is scheduled to host next July, they have now added four more world series for 2022.

Sports

Grant Cougars look to bounce back after Week Four loss to Marksville

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The Grant Cougars couldn’t accomplish their goal of winning their first district game in eight years falling to Marksville in Week Four.

Sports

Pickering’s playmakers shine through week four

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The Pickering Red Devils are making their presence known in Class 2A, starting off the season right with a 3-1 record. They’ve had the help of four playmakers in their new offensive scheme.

Latest News

Sports

Trojans eye .500 in district play against Pineville

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The ASH Trojans look to get even in their district matchup after their week four loss to West Monroe. They’ll host the Pineville Rebels at home.

Sports

Pickering’s playmakers shine through week four

Updated: 7 hours ago

Sports

Cougars look to bounce back after loss to Grant

Updated: 7 hours ago

Sports

Report: LSU Sophomore Defensive Tackle Siaki Ika Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
LSU Sophomore defensive tackle Siaki ‘Apu’ Ika is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from 247Sports.com.

Sports

Trojans eye .500 in district play against Pineville

Updated: 8 hours ago

Sports

Jena fights through adversity to get to .500; tasked with Grant this week

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Jena Giants faced a challenge over the weekend when their game with Caldwell Parish on Friday had to be postpone because of rain to Saturday.