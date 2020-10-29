‘We’ve got to get it figured out’ - Saints secondary continues working on eliminating big play coverage busts

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are still trying to improve a defense, especially in the secondary, that’s been vulnerable to big plays and coverage busts.

An alarming one of those happened this Sunday when Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgweater connected with a wide open DJ Moore for a 74-yard score. There were no Saints defenders in sight on the play. The Saints were able to hold on for the 27-24 win.

Saints head coach Sean Payton is naturally concerned and was asked why a veteran group continues to make these kinds of mistakes.

“That’s the $6 million question right now and we’ve got to get it figured out,” said Payton. “It wasn’t as big of a challenge a year ago and yet, it’s something that’s creeped up right now. Coming off of training camp, I wouldn’t have thought that would be such an issue but it is right now and we’re addressing it.”

The New Orleans Saints (4-2) are a 4.5-point favorite to win their fourth straight game when they travel to the Chicago Bears (5-2) for a 3:25 p.m. kickoff Sunday. The Chicago forecast Sunday calls for a high of 39 degrees with winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour. It’ll be interesting to see how Drew Brees and the Saints' passing game will function.

The Saints are trying to keep pace with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs in the NFC South. The two teams will face off for the second time this season for Sunday Night Football on Nov. 8.

