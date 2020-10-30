Advertisement

120 arrests made, illegal guns seized by Ouachita Parish multi-jurisdictional taskforce

By KNOE Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OUACHITA, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with several other law enforcement agencies, announced on Thursday that 120 arrests were made during recent multi-jurisdictional task force operations.

The yearly operation targets high crime areas and violent criminals. This year’s efforts took place over a two-day period on October 22 and 23.

Out of those 120 arrests, 49 were from warrants, 34 were felonies, and 37 were misdemeanors. They also conducted traffic stops and pedestrian stops during this time, and 19 guns were seized during this operation.

They also seized large amounts of marijuana, cocaine, Ecstacy, heroin, PCP, Methamphetamines, and prescription medications.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell applauded the work of the men and women involved and said their goal is to make neighborhoods safer and decrease violent crime.

“We saw how successful this could be this time and with the cooperation of the chiefs and the feds that are here, and the sheriffs that are here I guarantee you, we’ll continue to do this to make sure this doesn’t rise the level that it has in the past," Russell said.

Other participating agencies include Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, Monroe Police Department, West Monroe Police Department, Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, ULM Police Department, Metro Narcotics Unit, Louisiana State Police C.I.D., Louisiana State Probation & Parole, Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Steve Tew, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Louisiana National Guard Counter Drug Air Wing, Office of the Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.

The clean-up and recovery process has begun in Southeast Louisiana after Hurricane Zeta ripped through Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.