Attorney General Landry asks judge to void virus rules

(BILL FEIG | Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)
By MELINDA DESLATTE
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Landry is asking a Louisiana judge to void Gov. John Bel Edwards' coronavirus restrictions and declare them unenforceable.

The Republican attorney general is representing GOP House Speaker Clay Schexnayder.

Landry filed court documents late Thursday defending the legality of a petition that House Republicans filed to try to rescind Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate, business restrictions and crowd size limits enacted by Edwards.

The Democratic governor sued Schexnayder and lawmakers Monday. The governor is asking state district Judge William Morvant to declare the petition process used by House Republicans unconstitutional.

Landry is asking Morvant to force Edwards to terminate his public health emergency as the petition requires.

