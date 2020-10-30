Buckeye hopeful heading into district play

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Buckeye Panthers have started off the 2020 season rough with an 0-4 record. However, heading into the second half of the season with their first district game against Marksville set for Friday night, they believe it’s time to re-write their destiny.

“What we’ve done in the first few weeks certainly matters, but now we understand that we have a chance to rewrite and fix some things," head coach Jonathon Landry said. “It’s not going to be easy. Our district is pretty tough, and we start out this week with Marksville who is as good as anybody, but we understand that this is an opportunity to take advantage of the next part of the season.”

