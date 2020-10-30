Advertisement

Deadline to request absentee ballots Friday

Central Louisiana is seeing record-breaking early voting numbers.
By WAFB
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friday, Oct. 30, is the last day to request an absentee ballot.

Absentee ballots will need to be submitted by Monday, Nov. 2.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through our by clicking here or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office.

Early voting turnouts have been historic in Louisiana for the 2020 election.

At the new early voting at Forest Park, established once officials determined the existing Coursey Boulevard location would not be able to meet proper social distancing guidelines, voters pitched lawn chairs and braced a mid-October cold front, waiting over an hour before polls opened on Friday, Oct. 16.

The U.S. presidential election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The following are important dates for Louisiana residents who wish to vote in the presidential election:

  • Friday, Oct. 16 through Tuesday, Oct. 27 - Early voting for the presidential election will be held in Louisiana from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., excluding Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 25.
  • Friday, Oct. 30 at 4:30 p.m. - The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through our by clicking here or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters)
  • Monday, Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m. - The deadline for a Registrar of Voters to receive a voted mail ballot (other than military and overseas voters)
  • Click the link here for a direct link to early voting locations around Louisiana

For more information on voter registration and voting in Louisiana, click here to visit the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.

