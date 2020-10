ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department and Rapides Fire District 2 are at the scene of a fire on South MacArthur Drive at The Southerner Motel.

ALEXANDRIA MOTEL FIRE: The Alexandria Fire Department and Rapides Fire District 2 are at the scene of a fire on South... Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Thursday, October 29, 2020

We are told the fire was in a part of the complex currently not being used.

The call came in just before 7 p.m.

Viewer video of a fire near the Southerner Motel on South MacArthur Drive in Alexandria. Courtesy of Fallon Lasyone. Please use caution when traveling in the area. Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Thursday, October 29, 2020

