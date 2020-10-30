Gov. Edwards signs 34 bills into law
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, Oct. 29, Governor John Bel Edwards signed the following bills into law as part of the second special session of 2020:
- ACT 11—HB 59 Authorizes the payment of additional compensation to certain election officials for elections held within a certain period following a gubernatorially declared emergency.
- ACT 12—HB 10 Authorizes the transfer of certain state property in Jackson Parish.
- ACT 13—HB 20 Provides relative to income tax deduction for certain educational expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- ACT 14—HB 22 Provides relative to the civil service status of employees of the Kenner Housing Authority.
- ACT 15—HB 24 Provides relative to the capital outlay budget.
- ACT 16—HB 26 Establishes a sales tax holiday to provide relief for recovery as a result of Hurricane Laura and the COVID-19 pandemic.
- ACT 17—HB 40 Provides relative to qualifications for Taylor Opportunity Program for Students scholarships.
- ACT 18—HB 43 Provides for rights of nursing home residents relative to visitation.
- ACT 19—HB 48 Requires that student identification cards issued by certain postsecondary education institutions meet certain requirements.
- ACT 20—HB 52 Requires regular reporting of the number of school-age children known to have an infectious disease during a public health emergency relating to the disease.
- ACT 21—HB 54 Provides relative to the acceptance of digital identification.
- ACT 22—HB 66 Provides relative to the state’s unemployment insurance program and data sharing.
- ACT 23—HB 69 Creates the “Louisiana Agricultural Workforce Development Program.”
- ACT 24—HB 74 Creates the state office of broadband.
- ACT 25—HB 75 Provides relative to the disposition of timber severance taxes.
- ACT 26—HB 89 Modifies the definition of “federal income tax liability” to include certain federal net disaster losses.
- ACT 27—HB 95 Requires the La. Department of Health to allow visitation of residents at intermediate care facilities by residents' family members during a public health emergency.
- ACT 28—HB 100 Provides relative to the Juvenile Justice Reform Act Implementation Commission’s powers and duties.
- ACT 29—SB 5 Authorizes Plaquemines Port, Harbor and Terminal District to apply for designation as a foreign trade zone.
- ACT 30—SB 12 Provides access for patients of hospitals and residents of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other adult residential care homes to members of the clergy who volunteer to minister and provide religious sacraments and services, counseling, and mental health support during COVID-19 and other public health emergencies.
- ACT 31—SB 13 Provides for the Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact.
- ACT 32—SB 15 Requires first-day health insurance coverage for employees of public elementary and secondary school systems under certain circumstances.
- ACT 33—SB 21 Provides for revisions to the fee structure and oversight of the in-service training and educational programs for state employees by the Department of State Civil Service.
- ACT 34—SB 23 Requires school boards to accept certification of illness from a nurse practitioner or physician assistant when employees use leave due to personal illness.
- ACT 35—SB 27 Provides relative to the practice of medicine.
- ACT 36—SB 32 Grants certain operational autonomies to certain public postsecondary education institutions.
- ACT 37—SB 34 Provides for the Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Interstate Compact.
- ACT 38—SB 45 Provides for the “Lod Cook Act” which authorizes the governor to appoint persons who reside out-of-state at certain at-large members of the public postsecondary boards of supervisors.
- ACT 39—SB 50 Provides relative to the capital outlay process.
- ACT 40—SB 55 Provides for the unemployment insurance procedure to be applied by the administrator for calendar year 2021.
- ACT 41—SB 67 Authorizes the Department of Economic Development to provide an extension for certain job creation requirements for enterprise zone incentives and quality jobs incentive rebates due to the impacts of COVID-19, Hurricane Laura, and Hurricane Delta.
- ACT 42—SB 69 Provides relative to emergency service plans of certain providers.
- ACT 43—SB 71 Provides for participation in certain meetings by teleconferencing or other electronic means for legislative bodies.
- ACT 44—SB 77 Provides relative to fantasy sports.
