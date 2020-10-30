Advertisement

Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain flips hundreds of pancakes for ‘Toys for Kids’ program

By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - In a change of pace, Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain spent Friday morning patrolling over pancakes for an important cause.

From 6:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. Friday, the sheriff whipped up pancakes and sausage for five dollars a plate. The money raised will go directly towards the “Toys for Kids” program created at the sheriff’s office a number of years ago.

In December, the sheriff’s office will use the money to buy food, shoes, clothes, toys and other items to give to children and their families just in time for the holidays.

Sheriff McCain says it’s all about making sure everyone has a bright and merry Christmas and calls it one of the best days of the year for the people in his parish.

“Sometimes, people just need help and we’re just glad to be a small part of that to help them out. Not just the children but to see the look on the families' faces when we show up with Santa Clause and bring the gifts, it’s priceless. This is another example of us being a part of the community. I believe that our responsibility is a lot more than just putting people in jail. It’s to provide a service to the community that we serve. This is just another way we’re trying to make things a little bit better in the place that we call home and try to make a difference.”

Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain

Sheriff McCain tells KALB the sheriff’s office sold $4,884 worth of pancakes Friday morning. Out of the eight years they’ve hosted the fundraiser, the sheriff says this is the biggest turnout they’ve ever had.

For any questions about the program or to donate, you can call the sheriff’s office directly at 318-627-3261.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain flips hundreds of pancakes for ‘Toys for Kids’ program

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
In a change of pace, Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain spent Friday morning patrolling over pancakes for an important cause.

News

Rapides Police Jury reacts to 100% cost share for Laura debris removal

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
Rapides Parish Police Jury President Craig Smith shares his thoughts on President Trump approving 100 percent federal cost share for Hurricane Laura debris removal.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 1 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Hannah Wagner

Updated: 3 hours ago
Student Director, Hannah Wagner, previews the Louisiana College theater production of "The Glass Menagerie".

VOD Recordings

Jared Greer

Updated: 3 hours ago
Overcoming obstacles. American Ninja Warrior competitor, Jared Greer, in town for the Trunk or Treat event at Philadelphia Baptist Church on Horseshoe Drive.

VOD Recordings

Jennifer Hughes

Updated: 3 hours ago
Jennifer Hughes talks about the Rapides Parish Library's decision to go permanently fine free.

VOD Recordings

Lin Stewart

Updated: 4 hours ago
Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters, Lin Stewart, with some last minute tips before election day on November 3.

News

Local Halloween and Fall Fun activities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
Check back for more updates!

VOD Recordings

Lunch Kids 10/30

Updated: 6 hours ago
Lunch Kids 10/30