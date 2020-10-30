Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain flips hundreds of pancakes for ‘Toys for Kids’ program

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - In a change of pace, Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain spent Friday morning patrolling over pancakes for an important cause.

From 6:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. Friday, the sheriff whipped up pancakes and sausage for five dollars a plate. The money raised will go directly towards the “Toys for Kids” program created at the sheriff’s office a number of years ago.

In December, the sheriff’s office will use the money to buy food, shoes, clothes, toys and other items to give to children and their families just in time for the holidays.

Sheriff McCain says it’s all about making sure everyone has a bright and merry Christmas and calls it one of the best days of the year for the people in his parish.

“Sometimes, people just need help and we’re just glad to be a small part of that to help them out. Not just the children but to see the look on the families' faces when we show up with Santa Clause and bring the gifts, it’s priceless. This is another example of us being a part of the community. I believe that our responsibility is a lot more than just putting people in jail. It’s to provide a service to the community that we serve. This is just another way we’re trying to make things a little bit better in the place that we call home and try to make a difference.”

Sheriff McCain tells KALB the sheriff’s office sold $4,884 worth of pancakes Friday morning. Out of the eight years they’ve hosted the fundraiser, the sheriff says this is the biggest turnout they’ve ever had.

For any questions about the program or to donate, you can call the sheriff’s office directly at 318-627-3261.

