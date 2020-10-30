LSU makes final preps for Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU is making its final preparations before facing Auburn on the road in the last game before the SEC’s built-in COVID-19 open date.

It might send chills up your spine to think about the last time LSU was on “The Plains” of Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Of course, Cole Tracy kicked a walk-off, game-winning field goal to help propel LSU to the 22-21 win.

Two years later, in 2020, things will be much different, of course, considering all things COVID and the fact both these teams are unranked heading into the contest. Regardless, this is everything you want in an SEC West matchup. It should produce the physicality and intensity that fans have come to expect throughout the years when LSU and Auburn get together.

LSU enters the game with true freshman quarterback TJ Finley looking to build off that win against South Carolina in Tiger Stadium. For Auburn, sophomore Bo Nix continues to take the next steps of his progression. At times, he’s flashed some greatness but has also struggled consistently as well.

LSU has won three straight and four of its last five against Auburn. The last four games between the teams have been decided by a total of 13 points.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game will be shown on WAFB.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.