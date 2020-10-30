Advertisement

LSU makes final preps for Auburn

LSU head coach Ed Ogeron watches his team as his team fails to score a touchdown in the final seconds of their 45-41 loss to Missouri during second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
LSU head coach Ed Ogeron watches his team as his team fails to score a touchdown in the final seconds of their 45-41 loss to Missouri during second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Craig Loper
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU is making its final preparations before facing Auburn on the road in the last game before the SEC’s built-in COVID-19 open date.

It might send chills up your spine to think about the last time LSU was on “The Plains” of Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Of course, Cole Tracy kicked a walk-off, game-winning field goal to help propel LSU to the 22-21 win.

Two years later, in 2020, things will be much different, of course, considering all things COVID and the fact both these teams are unranked heading into the contest. Regardless, this is everything you want in an SEC West matchup. It should produce the physicality and intensity that fans have come to expect throughout the years when LSU and Auburn get together.

LSU enters the game with true freshman quarterback TJ Finley looking to build off that win against South Carolina in Tiger Stadium. For Auburn, sophomore Bo Nix continues to take the next steps of his progression. At times, he’s flashed some greatness but has also struggled consistently as well.

LSU has won three straight and four of its last five against Auburn. The last four games between the teams have been decided by a total of 13 points.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game will be shown on WAFB.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pro Sports

NFL recommends some sideline players wear masks during games

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL is recommending that players on the sidelines who are not participating in a game or about to go on the field wear protective masks.

Pro Sports

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas to miss sixth straight game, Callaway also out

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sean Fazende
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will miss his sixth straight game Sunday. Thomas is battling an ankle and hamstring injury.

Sports

NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre endorses Donald Trump for president

Updated: 2 hours ago
NFL Hall of Famer and Mississippi native Brett Favre endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election.

Pro Sports

Saints release Friday injury report ahead of game with Chicago Bears

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Four New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday’s injury report for their Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears.

Latest News

Sports

Gators fall in late fourth quarter battle against St. Mary’s

Updated: 19 hours ago
Gators fall in late fourth quarter battle against St. Mary’s

News

LSU Athletic program makes cuts

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Many businesses are feeling the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, and LSU is no exception it would seem.

Sports

Buckeye hopeful heading into district play

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Buckeye Panthers believe it’s time to re-write their destiny.

Sports

Marksville’s Sampson returns as a key force; Hopes for success in senior year

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Week three of senior linebacker Javon Sampson’s junior year is a day he has keyed in his mind. So far, it’s helped him with his performance in his final year as a Marksville Tiger.

Sports

Marksville’s Sampson returns as a key force

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
|
Meet this week's ACA Athlete of the Week: Marksville's Javon Sampson.

Sports

Northwestern State set to hold intersquad scrimmages this weekend

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT
There are two things Northwestern State softball head coach Donald Pickett is looking for this weekend. When his team takes the field for three intrasquad scrimmages Saturday and Sunday, Pickett wants to see confidence and aggressiveness