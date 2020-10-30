Advertisement

McDonald’s to bring back the McRib nationwide

For the uninitiated, the McRib is a boneless pork patty, shaped like a rack of ribs and smothered in barbecue sauce.
For the uninitiated, the McRib is a boneless pork patty, shaped like a rack of ribs and smothered in barbecue sauce.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McRib lovers can rejoice! McDonald’s is bringing it back on Dec. 2.

It’s the first time the limited-time menu item is being offered national since 2012.

McDonald’s usually offers it regionally at limited locations, but it will offer it at all of its more than 14,000 U.S. restaurants this time around.

For the uninitiated, the McRib is a boneless pork patty, shaped like a rack of ribs and smothered in barbecue sauce.

The McRib first came on the scene in 1982 and has been on and off the menu over the years.

In recent years, it’s been brought back annually for a limited time.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

France mourns 3 killed in church attack, tightens security

Updated: seconds ago
|
By ANGELA CHARLTON and DANIEL COLE
The attacker, who recently arrived in Europe from Tunisia, was hospitalized with life-threatening wounds, and investigators in France and his homeland are looking into his motives and connections, though authorities had previously said he acted alone.

National

Quake strikes Turkish coast and Greek island, killing 14

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY and ELENA BECATOROS
A strong earthquake struck Friday in the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 14 people and injuring hundreds amid collapsed buildings and flooding, officials said.

National

WATCH: 10-foot-long alligator strolls across Florida golf course

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Several golfers waited a safe distance away while the gator played through.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

National

Alligator crosses Florida golf course

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
Several golfers waited a safe distance away while the gator played through.

Latest News

News

Local Halloween and Fall Fun activities

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff
Check back for more updates!

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Check back for the latest updates

National

Raw: Rescuers respond to collapsed building after Turkey quake

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
Rescue workers search a building after the earthquake in Izmir, Turkey, on Friday.

VOD Recordings

Lunch Kids 10/30

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lunch Kids 10/30

National

Raw: Aerial views of quake-damaged building in Izmir, Turkey

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
An earthquake in the Aegean Sea has caused death and destruction in western Turkey.