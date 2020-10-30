NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre endorses Donald Trump for president

KILN, Miss. (WLBT) - NFL Hall of Famer and Mississippi native Brett Favre endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election.

Favre, a Southern Miss alum who grew up in Kiln, says his vote is based on freedom of speech and religion, the second amendment, police, and military.

The endorsement received a thank you from the Team Trump account.

Favre and Trump went golfing together in August. At the time, he downplayed that it meant he was supporting Trump.

“He was as nice and engaging as he possibly could be, considering what type of stress he’s under,” Favre said in an interview with Fox News. “But I’ll say this: I respect the office of the president of the United States, regardless of who’s in office. Had Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton, anybody during my era, had they asked me to play golf, I certainly would have jumped at the opportunity, simply because regardless of what they believe in, just to be asked is an honor.”

Favre is a beloved football legend in Mississippi as well as Wisconsin, where he won three NFL MVPs with the Green Bay Packers. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

