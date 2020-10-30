Advertisement

NPSO and State Police working single-vehicle crash on Hwy 1

Single-vehicle crash
Single-vehicle crash(NPSO)
By NPSO
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following information has been provided by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office:

(NPSO) - At 8:23 a.m. Friday morning, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash on La. Hwy 1, north of Powhatan, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

No one was around the maroon Saturn passenger car, which does not have a license plate on it. A vehicle identification number will be obtained for owner information when upright.

Louisiana State Police are assisting.

NATCOM 911 Center operators are checking with hospitals in the area for anyone that may have come in with injuries from a crash.

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tyler tells us that this Halloween weekend ahead is going to be glorious and fall like!! Have a safe and fun Halloween holiday everyone.

LSUA holds Trick-or-Treat Street with COVID restrictions

Updated: 11 hours ago
LSUA kept their Trick-or-Treat Street tradition this year, just changing up a few things due to COVID-19.

Louisiana College honors 100-year-old Alexandria Hall building

Updated: 11 hours ago
One hundred years ago the City of Alexandria partnered with Louisiana College in Pineville to construct a central campus building.

LSU Athletic program makes cuts

Updated: 11 hours ago
Many businesses are feeling the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, and LSU is no exception it would seem.

Fire at Southerner Motel in Alexandria

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Alexandria Fire Department and Rapides Fire District 2 responded to a fire on South MacArthur Drive at the Southerner Motel on Thursday, October 29.

Fire at Southerner Motel in Alexandria

Updated: 13 hours ago
By KALB Staff
The Alexandria Fire Department and Rapides Fire District 2 are at the scene of a fire on South MacArthur Drive at The Southerner Motel.

KALB’s Golden Apple Award

Updated: 15 hours ago
By KALB Staff
Help us acknowledge those who are rarely recognized. If you know an outstanding teacher who deserves recognition for their efforts in the classroom, we want to know.

Storm Chaser Aaron Rigsby discusses Zeta aftermath

Updated: 15 hours ago
We speak with Storm Chaser Aaron Rigsby about the aftermath left by Hurricane Zeta.

Louisiana College celebrates Founders Day 2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
By My Sherie Johnson
One hundred years ago the City of Alexandria partnered with Louisiana College in Pineville to construct a central campus building.

Secretary of State Ardoin talks mail-in ballot process

Updated: 16 hours ago
Steven Maxwell speaks with Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin about handling mail-in ballots during this election season.