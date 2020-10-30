NPSO and State Police working single-vehicle crash on Hwy 1

The following information has been provided by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office:

(NPSO) - At 8:23 a.m. Friday morning, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash on La. Hwy 1, north of Powhatan, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

No one was around the maroon Saturn passenger car, which does not have a license plate on it. A vehicle identification number will be obtained for owner information when upright.

Louisiana State Police are assisting.

NATCOM 911 Center operators are checking with hospitals in the area for anyone that may have come in with injuries from a crash.

