Saints release Friday injury report ahead of game with Chicago Bears
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Four New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday’s injury report for their Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle/Hamstring
|DP
|LP
|LP
|Out
|WR
|Marquez Callaway
|Ankle
|DP
|LP
|LP
|Out
|G
|Nick Easton
|Concussion
|LP
|DP
|DP
|Out
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
|LP
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.