Saints release Friday injury report ahead of game with Chicago Bears

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Four New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday’s injury report for their Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears.

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status WR Michael Thomas Ankle/Hamstring DP LP LP Out WR Marquez Callaway Ankle DP LP LP Out G Nick Easton Concussion LP DP DP Out T Terron Armstead Elbow LP LP LP

