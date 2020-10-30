Advertisement

Saints release Friday injury report ahead of game with Chicago Bears

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Four New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday’s injury report for their Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears.

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
WRMichael ThomasAnkle/HamstringDPLPLPOut
WRMarquez CallawayAnkleDPLPLPOut
GNick EastonConcussionLPDPDPOut
TTerron ArmsteadElbowLPLPLP

