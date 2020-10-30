Advertisement

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas to miss sixth straight game, Callaway also out

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will miss his sixth straight game Sunday. Thomas is battling an ankle and hamstring injury.

Thomas has not played since injuring his ankle in week one against Tampa Bay. Undrafted rookie Marquez Callaway, who had -- receptions last week, will also miss Sunday with an ankle injury. Emmanuel Sanders with miss his second straight game due to a positive Covid 19 test before last week’s game.

Guard Nick Easton is also out vs. Chicago.

