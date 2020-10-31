Advertisement

5th Quarter Week 5 Highlights

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick, Nicole Hutchison and Corey Howard
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jamarcus, Hutch and Corey breakdown the fifth week of high school football in Central Louisiana. Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below.

5A Scores:

TeamScoreTeamScore
Pineville12Alexandria Senior High55
Captain Shreve23Natchitoches Central3

4A Scores:

TeamScoreTeamScore
Tioga54Peabody20
Jennings56Leesville41
Bolton16North Caddo20

3A Scores:

TeamScoreTeamScore
Jena68Grant16
Marksville27Buckeye13

2A Scores:

TeamScoreTeamScore
Rosepine34Vinton13
Many28Avoyelles12
DeQuincy14Pickering26
Holy Savior Menard14Red River46
Bunkie29Winnfield7
Oakdale0Kinder42

1A Scores:

TeamScoreTeamScore
St. Mary’s41Northwood-Lena22
Montgomery0Logansport42
Block22LaSalle13

Post Game Show:

5th Quarter Post Game Show

#WATCH: Fitz and Hutch break down tonight's high school football matchups!

Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Friday, October 30, 2020

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Play of the Week voting

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
We want to know which play you think was the best from our Top 5 Plays in Week 5.

Sports

5th Quarter Week 5 Highlights Part III

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
5th Quarter Week 5 Highlights Part III

Sports

5th Quarter Week 5 Highlights Part I

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
5th Quarter Week 5 Highlights Part I

Sports

5th Quarter Week 5 Highlights Part II

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
5th Quarter Week 5 Highlights Part II

Latest News

Pro Sports

NFL recommends some sideline players wear masks during games

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL is recommending that players on the sidelines who are not participating in a game or about to go on the field wear protective masks.

College

LSU makes final preps for Auburn

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Craig Loper
LSU is making its final preparations before facing Auburn on the road in the last game before the SEC’s built-in COVID-19 open date.

Pro Sports

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas to miss sixth straight game, Callaway also out

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sean Fazende
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will miss his sixth straight game Sunday. Thomas is battling an ankle and hamstring injury.

Sports

NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre endorses Donald Trump for president

Updated: 7 hours ago
NFL Hall of Famer and Mississippi native Brett Favre endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election.

Pro Sports

Saints release Friday injury report ahead of game with Chicago Bears

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Four New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday’s injury report for their Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears.

Sports

Gators fall in late fourth quarter battle against St. Mary’s

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
Gators fall in late fourth quarter battle against St. Mary’s