5th Quarter Week 5 Highlights

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jamarcus, Hutch and Corey breakdown the fifth week of high school football in Central Louisiana. Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below.
5A Scores:
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Pineville
|12
|Alexandria Senior High
|55
|Captain Shreve
|23
|Natchitoches Central
|3
4A Scores:
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Tioga
|54
|Peabody
|20
|Jennings
|56
|Leesville
|41
|Bolton
|16
|North Caddo
|20
3A Scores:
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Jena
|68
|Grant
|16
|Marksville
|27
|Buckeye
|13
2A Scores:
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Rosepine
|34
|Vinton
|13
|Many
|28
|Avoyelles
|12
|DeQuincy
|14
|Pickering
|26
|Holy Savior Menard
|14
|Red River
|46
|Bunkie
|29
|Winnfield
|7
|Oakdale
|0
|Kinder
|42
1A Scores:
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|St. Mary’s
|41
|Northwood-Lena
|22
|Montgomery
|0
|Logansport
|42
|Block
|22
|LaSalle
|13
Post Game Show:
