5th Quarter Week 5 Highlights

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jamarcus, Hutch and Corey breakdown the fifth week of high school football in Central Louisiana. Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below.

5A Scores:

Team Score Team Score Pineville 12 Alexandria Senior High 55 Captain Shreve 23 Natchitoches Central 3

4A Scores:

Team Score Team Score Tioga 54 Peabody 20 Jennings 56 Leesville 41 Bolton 16 North Caddo 20

3A Scores:

Team Score Team Score Jena 68 Grant 16 Marksville 27 Buckeye 13

2A Scores:

Team Score Team Score Rosepine 34 Vinton 13 Many 28 Avoyelles 12 DeQuincy 14 Pickering 26 Holy Savior Menard 14 Red River 46 Bunkie 29 Winnfield 7 Oakdale 0 Kinder 42

1A Scores:

Team Score Team Score St. Mary’s 41 Northwood-Lena 22 Montgomery 0 Logansport 42 Block 22 LaSalle 13

Post Game Show:

5th Quarter Post Game Show #WATCH: Fitz and Hutch break down tonight's high school football matchups! Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Friday, October 30, 2020

