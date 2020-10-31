Down Home Louisiana: CM Farms in Dry Creek

DRY CREEK, La. (KALB) - CM Farms in Dry Creek is putting the finishing touches on the property before reopening to the public. They received extensive roof damage on most buildings as Hurricane Laura ripped through Beauregard Parish.

Chuck Melsheimer, co-owner of CM Farms, says they received 50,000-60,000 dollars worth of damage from Hurricane Laura. It is a team effort between him, his wife Jackie and 20 employees. It is a family-owned farm with 40 recreational acres and 700 working acres.

Chuck says the hurricanes and COVID-19 have taken their toll but they are recovering. They had record attendance in the spring before having to shut down.

At every recreational station, there are posters educating the next generation on where the farm products they eat every day come from.

If you find you want to have some fun along with learning about farm life, you can visit on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

