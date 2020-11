CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Cast your vote on what game you think should be the Security Sports Goods Game of the Week in Week 7.

This poll has Friday games, and the voting will close on Monday at 8:00 a.m.

What should be our Week 7 Game of the Week? St. Mary’s vs Montgomery Red River vs Avoyelles Peabody vs Bolton (Thursday) Caldwell Parish vs Buckeye DeRidder vs Tioga Created with

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.