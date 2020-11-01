Grant cancels Caldwell Parish game

GRANT, La. (KALB) - The Grant Cougars football team has canceled its game with the Caldwell Parish Spartans that was scheduled to be played on Friday, November 6.

#BREAKING The Grant Cougars game against Caldwell Parish for Week 6 has been cancelled.



They will play Hamilton Christian Saturday, November 7th, at 2:30 pm. #cenlapreps — Nicole Hutchison (@nhutchisontv) November 1, 2020

According to head coach Dillon Barrett, the Spartans have a COVID-19 case on their team and have been placed in quarantine.

Grant will now play the Hamilton Christian Warriors out of Lake Charles on Saturday, November 7 at 2:30 pm.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.