Grant cancels Caldwell Parish game
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRANT, La. (KALB) - The Grant Cougars football team has canceled its game with the Caldwell Parish Spartans that was scheduled to be played on Friday, November 6.
According to head coach Dillon Barrett, the Spartans have a COVID-19 case on their team and have been placed in quarantine.
Grant will now play the Hamilton Christian Warriors out of Lake Charles on Saturday, November 7 at 2:30 pm.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.