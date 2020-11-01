Advertisement

Local homeowner goes all out for Halloween

By Corey Howard
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Homeowner Sandra McQuain lives on Windermere Blvd. and goes all out for Halloween.

This year McQuain says she wanted to do it for the kids and neighbors, ultimately giving them a chance to get out and have a little fun.

“We love planning all year,” McQuain said. “We’re prepared for 400 to 500 trick-or-treaters tonight [and] as always we have great candy.”

The newest decoration the McQuain’s added this year is the dragon top of their roof.

