Local homeowner goes all out for Halloween

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Homeowner Sandra McQuain lives on Windermere Blvd. and goes all out for Halloween.

This year McQuain says she wanted to do it for the kids and neighbors, ultimately giving them a chance to get out and have a little fun.

“We love planning all year,” McQuain said. “We’re prepared for 400 to 500 trick-or-treaters tonight [and] as always we have great candy.”

The newest decoration the McQuain’s added this year is the dragon top of their roof.

