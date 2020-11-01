LSU suffers embarrassing 48-11 loss to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - It was Tigers vs. Tigers when LSU faced Auburn on “The Plains” on Halloween 2020 and the game was all trick and no treat as the Bayou Bengals fell in a way that can only be described as forgettable, spooky, and downright scary.

LSU (2-3) was embarrassed in a 48-11 defeat to Auburn. It was LSU’s worst loss since 1996. Not since 1999 had both of these Tigers played each other as unranked teams.

It was the first road test for true freshman quarterback TJ Finley from Ponchoutula and he looked like he was seeing ghosts. Finley was 13-of-24 for 143 yards and committed three turnovers that led to big-time points for Auburn. Finley threw two interceptions and fumbled on a sack that was run back for a touchdown. After Finley’s second interception, which happened on LSU’s first offensive play of the second half, true freshman Max Johnson entered the game. He was 15-of-24 for 172 yards and a touchdown.

LSU’s leading receiver was true freshman tight end Arik Gilbert. He had six catches for 55 yards. Racey McMath had five catches for 51 yards. The team’s leading receiver for the season, Terrace Marshall Jr., had just four catches for 28 yards.

Turnovers, blown coverages, and the lack of a balanced attack made it impossible for LSU to try to mount a comeback. The LSU run game was nonexistent, accounting for just 32 total yards on 27 attempts for a 1.2 average. The LSU defense gave up a total of 506 yards.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix was 18-of-24 for 300 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran the ball 11 times for 81 yards and another touchdown.

After a scoreless first quarter, Auburn scored three touchdowns, including a sack-fumble that was returned for a score, to go up 21-0 with less than 1:00 remaining in the half. LSU got on the board at the gun on a 50-yard field goal by Cade York to make it 21-3 at halftime.

Auburn then scored three rushing touchdowns in the third quarter for a commanding 42-3 lead. The home Tigers extended their lead to 48-3 on the first play of the fourth quarter when Nix threw a 91-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Schwartz.

LSU scored its only touchdown on a 43-yard pass from Johnson to Kayshon Boutte. Johnson then crossed the goal line for the two-point conversion to make it 48-11 with 8:43 remaining in the game.

You have to go all the way back to 1996 for the last time an LSU football team lost a game by at least 35 points. It was to Florida in “The Swamp.” Now, this team enters the bye week with a multitude of questions. What’s the status moving forward for junior quarterback Myles Brennan? And what about the Bo Pelini defense? Things don’t seem to be getting any better.

The Tigers hope to have Brennan back from that abdominal muscle injury for the Alabama game in Tiger Stadium on November 14.

