McGehee reaches 100 career passing TD; Indians roll over Warhorses 54-20

BALL, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians improved to 4-1 after beating the Peabody Warhorses 54-20, but Indians senior quarterback Blake McGehee stole the entire show by throwing his 100th career passing touchdown.

“He’s the greatest quarterback,” Indians wide receiver Jomarion Lilly said. “I love you man.”

McGehee performed to his usual standard of play, threw for 148 yards and scoring five touchdowns.

“That’s crazy honestly,” McGhee said. “Four years ago I had zero and now I have 100. I didn’t even realize it. It was a great feeling, and that was one of my goals going into this season. It feels great to accomplish it.”

Blake would connect with four other receivers including Lilly. He finished with four catches for 72 yards and three touchdowns…

"I just wanted to come out and dominate for our team, "Lilly said. “Dominate, get the win, and go home to a happy family.”

Tioga led the game 40- 6 at halftime, which allowed most of the starters to sit out the second half.

“It shows a lot of our maturity,” head coach Kevin Cook said. “No matter what’s going on in the game whether the score is tied, we’re behind, or ahead, we come out and do what we do.”

Now, the looming question still remains: Is Tioga the best team in Central Louisiana?

“Yes we’re the best team in Cenla,” Lilly said. “We just have to prove it, and everyone needs to keep watching.”

“I don’t think the question is up for debate,” McGehee said. “We’ll never know for sure until we play those guys. I don’t think there’s a team that can hang with us on offense or on defense.”

